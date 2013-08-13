Winning $289K ticket shared by 4 local men

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Four men who play the lottery together when jackpots get very large were identified Tuesday as the holders a Powerball ticket worth $289,000-plus that was purchased in National City.

WEB-powerballJun Cocoba, Vicente Palma, Alex Ragunton and Frank Sannicolas each kicked in $20 to buy tickets for Saturday night’s drawing. One matched five numbers — 58, 5, 25, 59 and 30 — missing only the Powerball number of 32 that would have netted the group a jackpot of more than $400 million, according to the lottery.

They’ll each get $72,000 before taxes.

Lottery officials said Palma purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 2425 Sweetwater Road.

The winners said they plan to pay off bills and are discussing vacationing in Hawaii or the Philippines.

