jb6

Posted 8:53 AM, July 21, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Kristopher

    Skype has opened up its website-dependent client beta on the world,
    right after establishing it largely from the United states and U.K.
    previous this month. Skype for Web also now can handle Linux and Chromebook for immediate messaging communication (no video and voice yet, these need a plug-in installment).

    The increase of the beta contributes help for a longer list of languages to aid strengthen that global functionality

    Reply