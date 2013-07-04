Gunman robs gas station near border

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Police were seeking a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.

It happened at 8:23 a.m. at the Valero Gas Station in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego police officer Frank Cali said.

“A man walked into the gas station and displayed a black handgun to the clerk that had been in his waistband and demanded money,” Cali said.

Cali said the robber fled northbound on Center Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, Cali said.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighing 180 to 185 pounds. He had a mustache and was wearing a black hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.