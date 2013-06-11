Shots fired during bank robbery in University City

One suspect was possibly wounded in his chest or back at the Wells Fargo branch at Genesee Avenue and Nobel Drive around 5 p.m. and left the area in a blue or green Honda, possibly an Accord with a second suspect.
Authorities told Fox 5, the injured suspect made it to a local hospital and was being treated for his injuries.
A third suspect, a woman, was in custody and suffered a head wound, according to police.
San Diego police said a security guard fired a weapon twice. It was unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
3 comments
Mark
This is quite poorly written. Here's my take on the status of the suspects: 1 captured on site; 1 showed up at a hospital with injuries and was presumably caught; 1 still at large
