Shots fired during bank robbery in University City

Posted 5:30 PM, June 11, 2013, by , Updated at 08:14AM, June 12, 2013
SAN DIEGO – A search was underway Tuesday evening for one of the three University City-area bank robbery suspects, authorities said.bank-robbery-suspect

One suspect was possibly wounded in his chest or back at the Wells Fargo branch at Genesee Avenue and Nobel Drive around 5 p.m. and left the area in a blue or green Honda, possibly an Accord with a second suspect.

Authorities told Fox 5, the injured suspect made it to a local hospital and was being treated for his injuries.

Wells Fargo Bank RobberyA third suspect, a woman, was in custody and suffered a head wound, according to police.

San Diego police said a security guard fired a weapon twice.  It was unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

