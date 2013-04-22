Beach explosive has officials reminding public to be cautious

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif. – In light of the Boston bombings, public safety officials are reminding members of the general public to be cautious and speak up if they see a suspicious device.

It may seem like common sense, but those words of advice ring true to Linda Westfall.

Westfall is a regular surfer at Cardiff by the Sea and beach goers had their own scare this weekend.

On Sunday, a man with a metal detector dug up an explosive device in the sand. The man picked up the explosive and carried it across the crowded beach to the lifeguard stand.

“It could have been bad,” Westfall said. “He walked right by me. I thought it was an old finishing reel except it had things hanging out of it.”

Once the lifeguards realized it was an explosive device, the parking lot was locked down until the Sheriff’s Bomb Arson Unit could take care of it.

Fortunately nobody was hurt, but local public safety officials say this is an important reminder.

“If you see anything at all… don’t touch it, don’t handle it,” San Diego Fire & Rescue bomb squad engineer said. “ Don’t drive it to the fire station, don’t drive it to the local police station. Leave it where it’s at and let us take care of it where it lays.”