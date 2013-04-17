Protesters in Coronado rally to stop Keystone Oil Pipeline

SAN DIEGO – Protesters outside The Loews Coronado Bay Resort sent a message Wednesday to “big oil” and are pressuring President Obama to reject the completion of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Calling the project a disaster for climate, environmentalist carried signs and chanted slogans asking oil companies to stop, “Exxon, Shell, BP, there is no Plan B.”

“It’s a disasters. It’s a disaster for climate. It’s a disaster for people’s homes. It’s a disaster for our environment,” one protestor said.

Coronado is not a typical spot for a protest, but they were posted up there because the American Petroleum Institute – the largest oil and gas lobby in the country – is holding their annual meeting on pipeline safety.

“The pipeline will enhance our energy security,” said Peter Lidiak, Pipeline Director for American Petroleum Institute, adding the pipeline will have other benefits as well. “It will bring jobs to construction trades.”

If approved, Keystone XL would start in Canada and travel all the way to the Texas gulf coast, carrying more than a half a million barrels of crude oil every day.

Environmentalist say it is a disaster waiting to happen.

“The tar sands are very corrosive,” said rally organizer Masada Disenhouse, who’s with the environmental group SanDiego350.org. “The real problem is that they are the dirtiest fossil fuels in terms of climate.”

That may be, but those who support it say it will reduce U.S imports of foreign oil outside of North America by about 40 percent. According to the U.S. Department of State’s latest findings on the project Keystone will be state of the art.

Lidiak said the project will also be held to the highest safety standards, including 57 things that are above and beyond the current construction requirements.

Another dispute is the claim that the project would bring 40,000 construction jobs for years to come.

“Whether you agree or not on that the exact number, there’s no question that there’s going to be tens of thousand of jobs,” Lidiak said.

“Even Transcanada, who wants to build the pipeline, has said its only going to be a few thousand and they’re short term,” said Disenhouse.

The better investment, environmentalists said would be clean energy like solar and renewables, something API is also heavily invested in.

“One in every $5 spent on alternative energy is spent by the oil and gas industry,” said Lidiak. “We are looking to the long term, and all the experts agree we are going to be using petroleum based fuels for some time to come.”