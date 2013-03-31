Man stabbed with screwdriver in park

SAN DIEGO – A man in his early 20’s was stabbed in the back, side and arm with a screwdriver when an argument over stolen property turned into a physical fight at Silver Wing Park, a police officer said.

The incident was reported at about 10:28 p.m. Saturday, in the 3600 block of Arey Drive, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

“Two men in their early 20s were playing basketball at Silver Wing Park when several other men wearing dark clothing walked up and got into an argument over stolen property,” Stafford said.

The altercation turned into a physical fight and one of the victims was stabbed in the back, side and arm with a screwdriver, he said. The victim was transported to a trauma center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Four suspects fled in a dark Nissan van and the others fled on foot, Stafford said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2204.