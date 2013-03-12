FOX 5 San Diego news on the go

Get all the news, weather, sports, entertainment and video from FOX 5 San Diego wherever you are on your smartphone or tablet. Get breaking news alerts and watch live streaming newscasts with our free iPhone and Android apps.

Also, sign up for breaking news emails and email newsletters.

Email Newsletters and Breaking News Alerts

Get breaking news alerts and the latest San Diego news headlines in your inbox from FOX 5 San Diego. You can receive news headlines weekdays at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. We send breaking news alerts as events warrant. You can unsubscribe from a mailing at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the email.

Sign up for free breaking news alerts and email newsletters.

Mobile Site

You can access all the content on fox5sandiego.com from your mobile device or tablet wherever you are thanks to the website’s responsive design. Whether you’re browsing from a smartphone, a tablet or a big screen, fox5sandiego.com automatically displays news content, live newscasts and video clips in the optimal format for your device. Bookmark the page to access our site quickly for the latest news and video.