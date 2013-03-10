Heart transplant recipient ties the knot at hospital

SAN DIEGO – Just 10 days after undergoing a heart transplant, a 46-year-old man and his fiancee got married Sunday at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Manuel Franciso was diagnosed in August with a condition in which a virus attacks the cardiac muscle and, when his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital in late January, according to Sharp Healthcare.

He was placed on a transplant list Feb. 8.

Hospital officials said Francisco and fiancee Diane Sobreo planned to get married in the hospital, but a donor heart became available and he underwent surgery Feb. 26.

Although he is still recovering, Francisco and Sobreo decided to follow through with their plans and tie the knot at the hospital, with their caregivers in attendance, according to Sharp Healthcare officials.