New warship departs on first deployment

SAN DIEGO — USS Freedom, the Navy’s first littoral combat ship, departed San Diego Friday for an eight-month deployment to Southeast Asia and Singapore.

The Freedom will demonstrate its operational capabilities and allow the Navy to evaluate crew rotation and maintenance plans, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Freedom will be initially manned by a crew of 91 sailors, including an aviation detachment to operate an embarked MH-60 helicopter, but most of the crew will be swapped out halfway through the deployment.

The type of vessel is designed for fighting in coastal waters and its top speed is over 40 knots, according to the Navy. Littoral combat ships took years to get into active service because of problems with cracks, communications systems and hull corrosion.

The Freedom is scheduled to visit Hawaii and Guam, then head to Singapore and Southeast Asia. It will conduct maritime security operations, participate in international exhibitions and train with other countries’ vessels, Navy officials said.

Navy officials said the littoral combat ship’s deployment marked the first of many planned to the Western Pacific.

“Freedom’s maiden deployment is another clear signal of the Navy’s enduring commitment to maintain security and stability in the vital Asia- Pacific region,” said Adm. Cecil Haney, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. “Rotationally deploying our new littoral combat ships improves our warfighting capability and directly supports the Navy’s rebalance strategy to the Asia- Pacific.

“Even in the face of potential budget cuts, there should be no doubt that the U.S. Pacific Fleet remains on watch and that we will continue to deploy our most capable units forward to operate with out allies and partners.”