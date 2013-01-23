Trial begins for man accused of killing pregnant wife

Jesus Arteaga Garcia, 31, is charged with two counts of murder and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders in the Dec. 10, 2009, slaying of 28-year-old Maribel Arteaga, a Customs and Border Protection agent who was two months pregnant.
Garcia also faces child abuse counts because the slaying took place in front of the couple’s 4- and 6-year-old sons.
Testimony in the trial is being heard in the courtroom of Judge Ana Espana.
In an earlier hearing, a Chula Vista police officer testified he was first on the scene and recorded a conversation with the victim because he believed she would not survive. In the recording, which was played in court, she told Sgt. Carlos Valdivia that her estranged husband stabbed her in the back with a knife and that he was mad at her.
The victim’s boyfriend, also a CBP agent, testified that on the day of the slaying, they were watching television when the defendant knocked on the door. He said he got up and went to his bedroom while the victim answered the door.
While in the bedroom, he heard a commotion and a bang, then the injured victim came into the bedroom with her children, saying the defendant stabbed her, he said.
Authorities said the defendant fled to Mexico after the slaying. He was extradited to the United States in July 2011.
In order to ensure the extradition, U.S. authorities had to agree not to seek the death penalty. If convicted, Garcia faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
11 comments
my link
he's so cruel, that ain't human
Camcorder Reviews
Always comparison shop this will give you an idea of
not just costs but features. I tried using it a couple times in the house; taking random photos of things like the refrigerator and the wall.
Whether they are corporate, wedding, documentary, independent film or TV news videographers
and filmmakers, this is one piece of equipment that can handle
their needs. If you’re considering buying this digital video camera, it would help you make the final decision
if you read this Sony HDR-CX110 independent review.
facebook company facebook page set up
Hi mmy family member! I wish to say that this post iis
amazing, great written and include approximately all vital infos.
I wouldd like tto look extra posts like this .
intermittent fasting for women
I am not certain where you are getting your info, however
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
more. Thank you for excellent information I was on the lookout for this
information for my mission.
Seventh-Day Adventist
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on
this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
top100.ruscoins.ru
great insight. Really enjoyed looking over this blog.
Keep up the good work and to everyone keep on
learning!
Comment Gagner Des Followers Sur Twitter
wonderful insight. Really enjoyed reading this blog. Keep up the
good work and to everyone keep on tweeting!
ELGIN(エルジン)
Your method of telling everything in this piece
of writing is truly good, all can simply understand it, Thanks
a lot.
free rp lol codes
Summoners that disconnect while CCed will now properly run back to base.
If you have any questions, use the League of Legends forums.
If you find yourself getting nuked down by burst AP champions, get Maw of Malmortious.
www.youtube.com
I was recommended this web site through my cousin. I am not sure whether this
put up is written by means of him as nobody else realize such specific about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Los Angeles Recruiters
What’s up, all the time i used to check website posts
here in the early hours in the break of day, because i enjoy to learn more and
more.
Comments are closed.