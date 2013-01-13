Poway boy pedals to world championship

LAKESIDE, Calif — Almost everybody can ride a bike, but not everybody can ride like Adam Durbin.

The 12 year-old from Poway pedaled his BMX bike all the way to the UCI BMX World Championship in London last May by advancing to the main race finals at the USA Championship at Chula Vista last spring.

Even more special, Durbin won a bet.

“I was so pumped,” Durbin said. “I was so happy. Especially since I got to get a new helmet. I bet my dad that I could get a new helmet if I made it to the main (final).”

“I didn’t think he would be able to win this bet, really,” said Adam’s father Mike. “So we made the bet. He just raced hard and really wanted it.”

Durbin’s ride at the World’s did not go as he expected. He crashed in his first preliminary race and broke his collarbone – ending his competition.

Still, Durbin said “It’s an amazing feeling (representing your country). Not many people get to do it.”

After getting a taste of representing the United States, Durbin said he wants to do it again this year. He says he also wants to ride for the U.S. in the Olympics in 2020.

“It makes me feel like I can do that, and that’s my goal,” Durbin said.

Durbin said he first rode a bike at age 3, and started racing at age 6.

Mike Durbin also helped start Adam’s BMX racing team, the Ghost Riders, who race frequently at Cactus Park BMX track in Lakeside.

Durbin also loves playing baseball, but said he wants to ride BMX as long as he can.

And if he makes it to the Olympics, his dad has already started thinking about that reward.

“I can’t imagine what kind of helmet it’s gonna be,” Mike said.