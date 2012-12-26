Man uses note to rob Wells Fargo bank

SAN DIEGO – A demand note was used in a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in Scripps Ranch Wednesday, police said.

A man walked out of the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 9996 Scripps Ranch Boulevard shortly after noon after handing a note to a teller, San Diego police investigators said.

The robber then ran out, Lasher said.

Police described the suspect as a white or Middle Eastern man in his mid-30s who was about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighed around 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

It was unknown how much money was stolen.