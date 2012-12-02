Police arrest murdered woman’s boyfriend

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police arrested a man in Chula Vista on suspicion of fatally stabbing his girlfriend while the woman’s toddler daughter was home Sunday, a lieutenant said.

Michael Rodriguez Chavez, 22, was arrested at or near 1130 Morgan Hill Drive last night and booked on suspicion of murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend Yesenia Lynn, Chula Vista police Lt. Roxana Kennedy said.

Police were sent to the address about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance, contacted Chavez, who was inside, and eventually got him to surrender, she said.

When police entered the home, they found Lynn stabbed to death, she said. Lynn’s toddler daughter, who was found inside the home unharmed, was taken into protective custody, Kennedy said.

It was unclear if Chavez was the father of the child.