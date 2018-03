Police arrest murdered woman’s boyfriend

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police arrested a man in Chula Vista on suspicion of fatally stabbing his girlfriend while the woman’s toddler daughter was home Sunday, a lieutenant said.

Michael Rodriguez Chavez, 22, was arrested at or near 1130 Morgan Hill Drive last night and booked on suspicion of murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend Yesenia Lynn, Chula Vista police Lt. Roxana Kennedy said.

Police were sent to the address about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance, contacted Chavez, who was inside, and eventually got him to surrender, she said.

When police entered the home, they found Lynn stabbed to death, she said. ┬áLynn’s toddler daughter, who was found inside the home unharmed, was taken into protective custody, Kennedy said.

It was unclear if Chavez was the father of the child.