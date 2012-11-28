Josh Hayes wins with motorcycle, trains with bike

“I really have no plans of slowing down,” Hayes said.
The Oceanside resident recently won the AMA Superbike title for the third year in a row. His run of success started about the same time he moved west from his native Mississippi to live closer to where his wife, Melissa Parris, a fellow racer and San Diego State University graduate, grew up.
“I don’t know if there’s any coincidence after moving to Oceanside,” Hayes said. “But definitely after meeting my wife. She’s pushy and mean and really made sure that I was doing my work at home and making sure I brought my best game and she’s been a big part of it.”
During the off-season, Hayes switches wheels – from moto to mountain – and recently joined the Sho-Air Cannondale mountain biking team. He said it helps him keep fit and train and also gives him a chance to taste some humble pie.
“It’s always going to be tough to go from riding at a really high level to where you are winning on a motorcycle to getting my butt kicked on a mountain bike,” Hayes said. “But I am definitely looking forward to maybe turning it around on a few of those guys and getting a little more involved in the mountain bike racing scene.”
I recently had a chance to ride along with Hayes and his new teammates, or should I say, ride way behind.
“It’s never good to see a journalist whipping up on a pro athlete,” Hayes said. “There was fear in my eyes and I tried to make sure I road in front of you for the rest of the ride, even if it killed me.”
Hayes racing success and outgoing personality make him the perfect teammate and spokesman for both sports.
And maybe one day, Hayes will move to the mountain bike on a more permanent basis.
But for now, he’ll continue to ride towards another Superbike title.
10 comments
Marsha
The Josh Hayes segment was awesome! Loved it! Want more!
MKH
Steven Holt
I "rode" in front… Not "road." Journalists….pfffttt….
Glad to see Josh getting some credit- he is a nominee for a bunch of Athletic awards so keep us posted on his progress. Not every town has a national AMA champion (and one closing in on the record books of many individual records). Takes guts and balls to ride a Superbike at 200 MPH. I've raced at up to 170 MPh and that's pretty scary. Josh is a step above all other American racers now. Go Josh!! And Melissa races, too. Do an article on her trials and tribulations as a female racer in the AMA pro ranks.
Jefferson Pierce
It sure must've been quite the adjustment shifting from something with a super-powered engine to having to pedal your way around. He sure looks dedicated though, so I'm also looking forward to the day he rakes in those mountain biking trophies.
Steven Summers
He's just going to have to get used to the fact that mountain bikes don't have the horsepower motorcycles do. Once he does though, I doubt it will be long before he gets back to his winning ways.
Maria L. Toth
I read that a lot of MotoGP and Super Bike flyers based on stunts started biking at a young age. Good to know that we share some humble roots with them.
Tony Soares
Very interesting and inspiring story. All the best to Josh and his family. Thank you for sharing!
العاب دكتورة
Thank you very much on the subject
العاب تنظيف
love it thanks
العاب 250
thanks for all this great and valuable informtions …
لعبة ماريو
This is genius!
Comments are closed.