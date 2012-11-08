Local educator named top teacher in state

SAN DIEGO – A sixth-grade teacher at Oak Valley Middle School in Black Mountain Ranch was named Thursday as one of five California Teachers of the Year by the state Department of Education.

Martin Reisert teaches multiple subjects at the school, and runs the gifted and talented education and resource specialist programs.

“Mr. Reisert became the wonderful teacher he is today by living through a challenging childhood and the joy of having a teacher who believed in him,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said. “He knows if he can instill a sense of confidence in his students, then they can succeed and change their lives for the better.”



He was previously named San Diego County Teacher of the Year and Poway Unified School District Teacher of the Year. The Poway district includes schools in Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos and Sabre Springs.

State teacher of the year finalists and semi-finalists will be honored at a gala in February.