-
Coaches fulfill bucket-list wish for former basketball player with terminal cancer
-
Chargers logo booed during Clippers-Lakers game at Staples Center
-
26 inmates killed in Brazilian prison riot
-
Pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies
-
Bishop’s basketball star Destiny Littleton breaks California career scoring record
-
-
Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
-
Fire breaks out in Linda Vista apartment
-
1 person dead after car crash in Oceanside
-
37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade scheduled Sunday in downtown San Diego
-
Coastal rail service shut down Sunday for work on projects
-
-
Man found dead inside laundry room of Vista apartment complex
-
SB traffic at San Ysidro, Otay Mesa border crossings at standstill due to activity on Mexico side
-
Teen shot during argument at party